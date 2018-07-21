Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing gets under way

Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing has finally commenced in Sandton.

The suspended Sars boss was served with a notice of disciplinary inquiry in May relating to allegations of misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane from his post on March 19th, saying that he had brought both Sars and the government into disrepute and that he’d lost confidence in his ability to do his job.

Lawyers for the president have since accused Moyane of trying to sabotage the disciplinary hearing’s conclusion by citing “technical points” as an excuse not respond to the charges he is facing.

Moyane for his part has raised objections, both to his disciplinary hearing, and to the inquiry to investigate tax administration and governance at Sars, chaired by retired Judge Robert Nugent. He has stated that both processes were unfair to him and posed a ”double jeopardy”.

The disciplinary hearing is being chaired by Advocate Azhar Bham. Advocate Dali Mpofu is making formal submissions on Moyane’s behalf.