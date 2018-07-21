Ten children injured as taxi rolls in Pietermaritzburg

Ten children have been injured after a minibus taxi veered out of control and rolled on the Msunduzi Main Road, Pietermaritzburg late on Friday afternoon.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 4pm.

“Upon arrival, paramedics found a taxi lying at the bottom of a long embankment. The community alerted ER24 that the children had been removed to a clinic 200 metres away,”Meiring said.

At the clinic, paramedics found that 18 children had been in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Paramedics assessed the children, aged between 14 and 16, and found that 10 had sustained minor to moderate injuries. No serious injuries or fatalities were found.

Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby provincial hospitals for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.