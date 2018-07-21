David Makhura elected as Gauteng ANC chairperson

Gauteng premier David Makhura has been elected as the ANC provincial chairperson unopposed, at the party’s provincial elective conference.

Makhura had recently served in the position in an acting capacity and was a dead-cert for chairperson. Makhura said that polling data shows the ANC is regaining the people’s confidence, but should not become complacent as there is still much work to be done.

Former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa received a single nomination for ANC provincial chairperson, but declined it, leaving the field open to Makhura.

With Makhura’s election win out of the way, all eyes will turn towards the vote for the position for deputy party chairman between Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, both of whom accepted nominations on Friday night.

The other hotly contested position is for that of provincial treasurer between Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau. Tau initially turned down the nomination for ANC deputy chairman, but accepted the nomination for treasurer after Lesufi supporters threw their support behind him. In response Masina found himself backed by Maile’s camp.

The results of these upcoming votes are expected tomorrow, the final day of the three-day conference in Irene, Pretoria.