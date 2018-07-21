 
menu
South Africa 21.7.2018 12:46 pm

ANC KwaZulu-Natal announces new leaders

ANA
KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala addressing the press conference at the parties offices in Durban. Picture: Phumlani Thabethe

KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala addressing the press conference at the parties offices in Durban. Picture: Phumlani Thabethe

Zikalala returns to the post of ANC KZN chairman, six months after being suspended, but there are many new names in charge.

After Sihle Zikalala was elected unopposed as chairman of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal, just six months shy of his suspension from the same post, the rest of the province’s senior leaders have been announced.

The deputy chair is Mike Mabuyakhulu, who defeated Willies Mchunu.

Mdumiseni Ntuli is secretary defeating Super Zuma.

Deputy secretary is Sipho Hlomuka.

Nomsa Dube-Ncube is treasurer, elected unopposed.

Zikalala, who is also the MEC for economic development and tourism in the province, stood unopposed for the position at the party’s provincial conference as voting got under way at the Durban University of Technology late on Friday night and continued into the morning.

The conference is a re-run of the eighth provincial conference held in 2015 – at which Zikalala was elected as chairman – that was declared invalid by the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year. The court ruling led to the ANC mother body suspending the province’s official leadership and installing an interim leadership team.

Zikalala and Mabuyakhulu were installed as co-ordinator and convenor respectively to unify the fractured province and pave the way for the conference re-run.

Also elected unopposed late on Friday night was Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who returns as the party’s treasurer, a position she too occupied before the suspension. Dube-Ncube is the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Willies Mchunu and Mabuyakhulu were both nominated for the deputy chair position, which Mchunu occupied before the suspension. Mchunu is premier of KwaZulu-Natal and Mabuyakhulu is the former MEC for economic development and tourism.

Super Zuma and Mdumiseni Ntuli were contesting the coveted and powerful position of provincial secretary, a full-time post. Zuma held the position before the January suspension; Ntuli was the party’s provincial spokesperson.

Zuma was favoured by those seeking a “status quo” outcome, while Ntuli was favoured by the provincial youth league – where he was once a leader – and those seeking younger leadership and a “unity” candidate.

Bongi Sithole-Moloi, Mluleki Ndobe and Sipho Hlomuka were contesting the deputy secretary position, which Ndobe held before the leadership suspension.

Related Stories
EFF and ANC attack each other over Brakpan land occupation 23.7.2018
Murder should be separated from politics, says Zikalala 23.7.2018
Stop taking the ANC to court, Makhura tells conference delegates 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.