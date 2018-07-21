ANC KwaZulu-Natal announces new leaders

Zikalala, who is also the MEC for economic development and tourism in the province, stood unopposed for the position at the party’s provincial conference as voting got under way at the Durban University of Technology late on Friday night and continued into the morning.

The conference is a re-run of the eighth provincial conference held in 2015 – at which Zikalala was elected as chairman – that was declared invalid by the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year. The court ruling led to the ANC mother body suspending the province’s official leadership and installing an interim leadership team.

Zikalala and Mabuyakhulu were installed as co-ordinator and convenor respectively to unify the fractured province and pave the way for the conference re-run.

Also elected unopposed late on Friday night was Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who returns as the party’s treasurer, a position she too occupied before the suspension. Dube-Ncube is the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Willies Mchunu and Mabuyakhulu were both nominated for the deputy chair position, which Mchunu occupied before the suspension. Mchunu is premier of KwaZulu-Natal and Mabuyakhulu is the former MEC for economic development and tourism.

Super Zuma and Mdumiseni Ntuli were contesting the coveted and powerful position of provincial secretary, a full-time post. Zuma held the position before the January suspension; Ntuli was the party’s provincial spokesperson.

Zuma was favoured by those seeking a “status quo” outcome, while Ntuli was favoured by the provincial youth league – where he was once a leader – and those seeking younger leadership and a “unity” candidate.

Bongi Sithole-Moloi, Mluleki Ndobe and Sipho Hlomuka were contesting the deputy secretary position, which Ndobe held before the leadership suspension.