ANC Gauteng conference adopts credentials

The Gauteng African National Congress elective conference adopted credentials on Friday night.

Adoption of credentials and the financial presentation were closed sessions and not open to media.

Provincial spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the credentials were adopted “overwhelmingly” by the conference.

Outgoing secretary Hope Papo followed with a presentation of the organisational report.

About 1 600 delegates from five Gauteng regions are expected to nominate provincial leaders tonight.

Acting chairperson and premier David Makhura is expected to be elected chairman unopposed. He will replace former chairperson Paul Mashatile, who was elected national ANC treasurer general at the ruling party’s December conference.

Names such as former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, Lebogang Maile, Panyaza Lesufi, former Tshwane mayor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, West Rand district municipality mayor Boyce Maneli and Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe have been thrown in the fray to contest for deputy chairperson, secretary and deputy secretary and treasurer.

Ekurhuleni region has the most delegates at the conference and could be the king-maker at the conference.

– African News Agency (ANA)

