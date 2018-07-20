EFF, DA’s ‘toxic coalition’ no match for ANC – Makhura

The “toxic coalition” of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is desperate as their hopes to govern Gauteng have been dealt a blow by a rejuvenated African National Congress (ANC), acting provincial chairperson and premier David Makhura said today.

“The DA is trying to mimic the ANC … everything they do they do it to try to be a better party of Nelson Mandela, and as they do that they alienate their liberal and conservative social base… the DA is surely a party that faces a crisis of both identity and liberal conscience. They have an identity crisis…they are fong kongs [fake],” said Makhura as he delivered the party’s political report.

He said the townships in areas taken over by the DA and opposition parties were in a worse state than before, pointing out to water problems in Cape Town and Hammanskraal in the City of Tshwane.

“They try to project themselves as a party that adheres to higher standards but appoint unqualified people. There is continuous disruption of electricity supply in Tshwane and Johannesburg due to lack of maintenance…these are the things citizens are experiencing now.”

Turning to the EFF, Makhura said the red berets operated on a “basis of populism, anarchy and demagogy”.

“It trades and thrives on threats, insults, fear, hopelessness, especially among youth. All these are fed by grotesque inequalities, acute poverty and mass unemployment…which represent the spectacular failure of our democratic transition to deliver social justice and equity.”

The young people in the ANC needed to match the energy and radical manner of the red beret.

“We must not focus and spend too much time talking about whether the EFF needs to come back home [to the ANC], let’s focus on the real problems. The ANC should be everywhere including where there are service delivery problems…branches of the ANC must be the custodians of this province, and if we do that comrades, the less said about the EFF the better,” Makhura said.

Opposition parties led by the DA are governing at the City of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay. Opposition parties took over after the 2016 local polls that saw the ANC lose significant voter support.

He added that the ANC-allied student organisation, Sasco (SA Students Congress) was facing a crisis at universities and colleges due to the popularity of the more radical EFF’s student command. To match the EFF, youngsters within the ANC needed to be radical and more energetic.

“Campus politics are in crisis, because tertiary institutions are becoming radical…but the ANC politics in campuses is on the decline. We need to go back to the drawing board, work together with Sasco to regain influence among students.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

