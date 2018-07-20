Makhura decries the neglect of Gauteng’s coloured communities

Gauteng’s coloured communities are neglected and are continuously failed by the South African government, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said today.

Government’s socio-economic programs often fell short of impacting on changing lives of all racial groups, Makhura told delegates at the African National Congress (ANC) provincial conference.

“As the premier of Gauteng, I have come across indisputable evidence of serious neglect by our government and under-investment in coloured communities in our province,” he said.

“This neglect has far-reaching consequences. Crime and drugs have increased while standard of living has dropped, including a decline in education and advancement in these communities.”

Makhura said poverty and unemployment had reached “extreme levels” among coloured people, breeding resentment and anger.

The community, said Makhura, complains that it was not “white enough during the apartheid regime and is not black enough” in the democratic South Africa.

“I call upon the ANC-led government and municipalities to act urgently in correcting the neglect of the coloured communities in Gauteng. Let us change the face of these communities as we are doing with the African townships.”

Makhura is expected to be elected chairman unopposed at the conference.

– African News Agency (ANA)

