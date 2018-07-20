 
South Africa 20.7.2018 03:35 pm

NPA declines request to arrest Indian prime minister

ANA
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign a multi-billion dollar energy and defence pacts at a Brics summit in 2016.

The Muslim Lawyers Association earlier asked the NPA to probe and arrest Modi for ‘war crimes and human rights violations’ in Kashmir.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to obtain a warrant of arrest for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the body said in a statement today. 

The NPA received a request last month from the Muslim Lawyers Association (MLA) to investigate, arrest and prosecute Modi for alleged crimes in Kashmir based on a report issued by the United Nations Human Rights Commission.

The association wanted Modi arrested when he attended the Brics summit in Johannesburg for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the request was investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks).

The South African authorities engaged the Indian authorities in line with our legal obligations. After evaluating the evidential material, information received and the applicable law, the NPA decided that there is presently inadequate evidence to sustain a successful prosecution and to support an application for a warrant of arrest.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

