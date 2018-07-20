 
South Africa 20.7.2018 01:00 pm

Mother dies trying to rescue toddler from burning house

ANA
Police says the woman came back from the shops and went into the burning house trying to rescue the child but both died in the blaze.

A mother and a three-year-old toddler died in a fire at Thoboyi Village in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said: “It is alleged that the mother left her four children to buy at the shop on Thursday when she was informed by one of her children that the house was on fire.

“The three-year-old toddler was inside the house, the mother came back rushing and went inside the burning house trying to rescue the child. Unfortunately, both of them died in the fire.”

Manatha said identities of the deceased were being withheld until the next of kin had been informed of the tragedy.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Police have opened an inquest docket.

