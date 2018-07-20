 
South Africa 20.7.2018 10:35 am

Parliament completes Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill hearings

ANA
Parliament. Photo: File

Some people proposed that permanent judges be appointed to preside over land claims.

The committee on rural development and land reform has completed public hearings on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill in all provinces.

Thousands of people attended the public hearings to voice their opinion on the bill and to give their input on how the bill can work for them.

According to deputy chairperson of portfolio committee on rural development and land reform Pumzile Mnguni, some people proposed that permanent judges be appointed to preside over land claims, whilst many appealed to the committee to intervene and investigate allegations of fraud and corruption within the department.

“Will not rest until our job is done. We have been instructed by the Constitutional Court to conduct widespread public hearings into the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill and we have done just that, going to all nine provinces in the country and giving people an opportunity to speak and write to the committee. Currently all inputs are being captured and categorised,” Mnguni said.

He said when parliament resumed after the recess, the committee would meet to further deliberate on the inputs received.

Mnguni said the committee assured South Africans that all concerns raised at the public hearings would be addressed.

