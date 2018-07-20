David Makhura expected to be elected ANC Gauteng chair – report

Acting ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura, who is also the premier of the province, is reportedly being backed by some regional leaders for the position of chairperson ahead of the provincial elective conference at the weekend.

News24 reports that the leaders are from Tshwane, Sedibeng and Johannesburg, with a list reportedly doing the rounds on social media touting the provincial MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi as Makhura’s deputy, former City of Johannesburg Mayor Parks Tau as treasurer, Boysie Maneli as secretary and Dr Betty Dikgamela as deputy secretary.

It is reported the list, however, was dismissed as a “factional decision” by some ANC members in the province who said negotiations over positions would continue until elections at the conference got underway.

Despite this, a regional leader who asked not to be named told News24 that there is a consensus that Makhura would be elected provincial chairperson.

It was further reported that Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile, a former youth league leader, had the support of the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions for the position of deputy chairperson, a role designated for Lesufi in the list that was apparently circulated on social media on Thursday night.

Other names that have been tipped-off to join the contestation for provincial leadership include former mayor of Emfuleni Jacob Khawe as provincial secretary, and outgoing provincial secretary Hope Papo who is said to be keen for being re-elected for the same position.

The ANC Gauteng conference commences on Friday at the St George’s Hotel in Irene, with an estimated 1 600 delegates expected to convene to elect provincial leaders and discuss the party’s future in Gauteng and next year’s elections, the report states.

Meanwhile, the ANC in KZN is currently re-running its eighth provincial conference, originally held in 2015, which was declared invalid by the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year.

A last-minute court bid on Thursday by the party’s members from Mpendle in the Moses Mabhida region to interdict the KZN conference failed and was dismissed with costs.

Suspended chairperson Sihle Zikalala, who is also the provincial task team coordinator, is expected to be nominated unopposed as party chairperson at the province’s long-awaited conference.

additional reporting, ANA

