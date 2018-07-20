Ramaphosa to meet Moseneke over Lesotho mediation process

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) mediation facilitation team on Lesotho, led by former deputy chief justice of South Africa Dikgang Moseneke, is set to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, the presidency said.

“The SADC Double Troika held on 24 April 2018 in Luanda, Republic of Angola, agreed that President Ramaphosa should continue to facilitate the political national dialogue and reform processes in the Kingdom of Lesotho since the president was appointed by the SADC Heads of State and Government as a SADC Facilitator, following the country’s security and political challenges in September 2014,” the presidency said in a statement.

“His [Ramaphosa] facilitation produced a report with key recommendations [constitutional, security sector, judiciary, and public service and media reforms] which the government and people of Lesotho have committed themselves to undertake as they attempt to resolve their political and security challenges.”

The Luanda Double Troika Summit endorsed the Lesotho Roadmap for reforms, and urged the government of Lesotho to prioritise the constitutional and security sector reforms which must be completed by May 2019.

The mediation team consists of three deputy ministers: Enver Surty of basic education, Makgabo Regina Mhaule of international relations and cooperation, and Ellen Molekane of the department of state security.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Ramaphosa’s Mahlamba Ndlompfu residence in Pretoria on Friday.

