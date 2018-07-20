 
South Africa 20.7.2018 08:52 am

Land protesters ‘attack and disarm cop’ in Hermanus

ANA
File photo

File photo

Western Cape police say the officer has been admitted to hospital where he is being treated.

Police on Friday said a shotgun taken from one of their members – who was beaten up by people protesting for land and housing in Zwelihle, Hermanus in the Western Cape – has been recovered and a suspect is under arrest.

“The situation in Zwelihle, Hermanus reached a volatile point last night when one of our members was attacked and severely assaulted by protestors. The member was robbed of his 9mm firearm and shotgun during the attack,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

“He was admitted to hospital where he is being treated. Operations to quell the violence in the area were conducted which led to the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect who was caught in possession of the SAPS shotgun and ammunition.

“Four other suspects were arrested on charges of public violence. Our deployments will remain on high alert in the area to maintain law and order. The suspects are due in court once they have been charged.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the area Friday.

