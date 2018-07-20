Polokwane businessman gunned down in his shop

A Polokwane businessman was found dead in his shop, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Captain Mamphaswa Seabi said police have launched a manhunt for the people responsible for the murder that occurred on Wednesday, at around 7.45pm at Mahlatse Fast Food along Church Street.

“It is alleged that a man walked into the shop without saying anything, pulled out a 9mm pistol and shot a 57-year-old business owner and sped off from the scene in a Ford Ranger. Police were summoned to the scene and manhunt operation ensued. The motive behind this incident is unknown,” Seabi said.

Seabi urged people with information to contact the police.

