University of Stellenbosch Business School ranked top business school in SA

The University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) in the Western Cape today announced it has been ranked as the top business school in South Africa.

The USB was ranked by an international education rating agency Eduniversal, based in Paris. The ranking is the result of voting by deans of business schools around the world, based on a list of criteria.

“One of the best indicators of reputation, is the view held by peers. At USB we have worked very hard at building our international profile,” USB director Prof Piet Naudé said.

“This Eduniversal vote of confidence from fellow business school directors and deans from literally around the world signals that we are realising our vision of being an African business school with an excellent global reputation.”

This annual ranking is divided into two categories, the top 1 000 global business school in 154 countries, and the top 4 000 Masters and MBA programmes. These rankings are designed to provide information to prospective students that will help them in their search for the best postgraduate programmes.

USB’s full-time MBA was also highly placed in Eduniversal’s top masters ranking of 2018, being ranked in the top two full-time MBA programmes in South Africa.

Two of USB’s other postgraduate programmes also featured in Eduniversal’s top masters ranking. USB’s MPhil in Management Coaching was ranked number one in Africa in the Human Resources Management category, while the Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership Development was ranked 13th globally in the Leadership category.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.