Brics Media Forum agrees on ‘united news service’

The third Brics Media Forum ended in Cape Town today with a declaration setting out a set of objectives for media houses in the bloc, including the establishment of a “united news service” between media organisations from the five different countries.

Key to the Cape Town Declaration 2018, adopted after the two-day forum meeting, is the sharing of information between media organisations in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics).

“We will strive to learn from each other and to create pathways for sharing of content, news and people. We believe there should be an exchange of news content,” the declaration said.

“We need to increase the people-to-people exchanges between journalists as well as people working within the media fraternity.”

Media houses also committed to ensure journalists play a bigger role in development in the Brics bloc, and counter the impact of fake news and biased reporting on citizens of the five participating countries.

“We will uphold the principles of responsible journalism and put measures in place to limit the spread of – as well as the effects of – fake news,” the declaration stated.

“We are committed to working towards ensuring that Brics countries are not discriminated against in terms of access to news or access to territories which our journalists need to travel to in order to report the news. Through this ambition we believe we will help to create a more balanced and inclusive world.”

The declaration came after a two-day meeting of the forum in which media houses discussed how Brics media houses could foster better cooperation and have greater access to information.

– African News Agency (ANA)

