DA lays charges against ANC over Gauteng Health ‘dirty money’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) today laid a criminal complaint against the African National Congress (ANC) and the party’s women’s league for receiving money from entities linked with alleged corruption in the Gauteng Health Department.

The “donations” were made from 2006 to 2009 during the tenure of Brian Hlongwa as Gauteng Health MEC.

Speaking after laying the complaint, DA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Jack Bloom said a forensic audit report by the Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) shows “payments/donations” to the ANC Women’s League of R130 000; R40 000 to Friends of the ANC and more than R700 000 to the ANC.

He said the report describes the payments, which had no supporting documents, as being of a “questionable nature”.

Bloom said the ACTT report was part of an application by the National Director of Public Prosecutions in July 2014 against 3P Consulting and Hlongwa to seize assets suspected to be the proceeds of crime in dealings with the Gauteng Health department.

“Premier David Makhura speaks out against corruption, but has shamefully failed to act against Brian Hlongwa, the ANC’s Chief Whip in the Gauteng Legislature, despite mounds of evidence that his corrupt activities ruined the Gauteng Health department,” said Bloom.

“The DA challenges Makhura and the ANC in Gauteng to pay back the R870 000 in total that it received from likely corrupt activities linked to Hlongwa when he was Health MEC,” said Bloom.

He said the money was desperately needed to fix hospitals and clinics where people suffer because of poor delivery.

“If the ANC is serious about fighting corruption they should ‘pay back the money’ that came, according to solid evidence, from criminal activities,” said Bloom.

– African News Agency (ANA)

