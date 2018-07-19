Do not touch traditional land, Rustenburg land hearing told

Land under the control of traditional leaders should not be taken away, a parliamentary committee on the review of section 25 of the Constitution heard today.

“The 13 percent in the hands of traditional leaders should not be touched. We want the 87 percent of land to be expropriation without compensation,” Segale Pilane from Bakgatla Ba Kgafela told a Joint Constitutional Review Committee in Rustenburg.

Pilane said traditional land was previously taken without compensation, and traditional leaders and their subjects bought the land back. Taking traditional land without compensation was the same as taking the land again from traditional communities, he said.

However, another member of the public, Kgomotso Khunou, said no chief should own the land.

“Our great-great forefathers own the land, not the chiefs,” he said.

A land activist who identified herself as Modiegi Azania said land under the control of traditional leaders had already been taken, as such there was no land left for grazing.

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee is concluding public hearings for North West in Rustenburg.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses were necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

– African News Agency (ANA)

