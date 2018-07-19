Another court application to interdict KZN ANC conference – report

KZN ANC members from Mpendle in the Moses Mabhida region have reportedly brought an application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to interdict the provincial conference scheduled to get underway today, Isolezwe reports.

It is reported that the application is expected to be heard in the court this afternoon.

The conference was halted last month following a court interdict launched by members of the Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions.

The publication reports that suspended African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala, who is also the provincial task team coordinator, confirmed the provincial task team (PTT) is aware that some members made a court application to have the conference halted.

Zikalala reportedly told the newspaper the PTT is addressing the matter but would not divulge further information.

This will be the ANC’s second attempt at rerunning its 2015 provincial conference, which was declared null and void by the Pietermaritzburg High Court late last year.

On Tuesday, the province’s interim leadership said all issues had been “adequately addressed” and the KwaZulu-Natal conference would go ahead.

In a bid to bring unity to the troubled province, Zikalala is set to be nominated unopposed, as is provincial convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu for the position of deputy chair. Both men have been tasked with readying the fractured province for the conference during their interim leadership terms.

Former provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli is the favourite for the coveted and powerful provincial secretary position, previously held by Super Zuma before the leadership was suspended by the mother body as a result of the 2017 court ruling.

Registration for the conference was expected to start this morning and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the opening speech at the Durban University of Technology in the afternoon.

