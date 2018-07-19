 
South Africa 19.7.2018 02:43 pm

Parliament condemns killing of Northern Cape pupil

Parliament. Photo: File

Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education says it is concerned about the school’s security measures.

The chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education has condemned the murder of a Grade 10 learner in the Northern Cape.

The 17-year-old was shot dead on the Mokgolokwe Middle School grounds, near Batlharo, on Wednesday. A suspect, 38, has since been arrested.

Committee chair Nomalungelo Gina said she was concerned about the school’s security measures.

“This is indeed sad. We have been robbed of a young life who could have had a bright future, stolen in a place that is supposed to be a safe space. This is surely the last thing this young man’s family expected when he left for school in the morning.”

She said communities needed to become involved in keeping learners safe while they are at school.

“Communities must ensure that criminals are not allowed to get away with such heinous crimes. They should ensure that criminals are aware that there is nowhere to hide should they attempt to enter our schools and commit crimes.”

The education department is reportedly offering counselling to learners and teachers, and police are still investigating the motive for the murder.

