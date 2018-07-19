Illegal Vereeniging land grabbers left in the cold

Illegal land grabbers in Tshepiso, Phase 5, were left out in the cold when an organised group recently dismantled their homes and drove away, Sedibeng Ster reports.

The alleged ‘Red Ants’, who were apparently armed with pump-action shotguns, warned the stranded shack dwellers that they would be shot if they attempted to return and build another shacks.

READ MORE: Trevor Manuel says it’s hard to sell SA amid uncertainty over land

The shack dwellers had illegally grabbed land near Steelpark. Some 20 families lost their homes. The security company involved in the raid struck recently at about 5am. One dweller, Pule Tsimane, said they knew their attackers were attached to a syndicated company and that this company was not attached to the Red Ants.

“We did not give up until they drove us out with proper rifles. They were well-armed, but hid and covered their faces like cowards.” One of the residents said she was traumatised by the manner in which the group approached her home and kicked her door down.

The residents were warned not to occupy the land in the past, because it was meant for RDP houses that are to be allocated to registered beneficiaries. Tsimane said they also want to form part of the people to be allocated the houses.

“The ward councillor is living in an RDP house. Her life is fine, but what about us?” he asked.

The group vowed to fight on.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android