Multimillion-rand Waterfall water theft case postponed

The multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case against a Waterfall Management Company employee and a Johannesburg Water employee was on Thursday postponed by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Irving Steyn, Yvette Scheepers and Faisel Abrahams were the accused in the matter.

However, on Thursday prosecutor Richard Chabalala told the court the charges against Scheepers, who worked in accounts, had been dropped. He also requested postponement of the matter to allow for further investigations.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi acceded to the prosecutor’s request and postponed the matter to 29 November.

Speaking to the African News Agency (ANA) outside the court, lawyer Kuvashen Padayachee representing Scheepers said: “Our client has resigned and we are not sure if the other employee, Steyn, was in fact disciplined.

“Scheepers has resigned from Waterfall Management Company as she didn’t believe that she would get a fair hearing since the company refused to respond to a request made by our client for further particulars in any detail …

“Nor did they supplement the bundle of evidence which the company intended to use at the hearing with documents which our clients considered necessary for purposes of holding a fair hearing.

“It was becoming apparent to us that the company sought to make our client a scapegoat. The decision by the state to withdraw the charges against our client indeed speaks volumes.”

Scheepers, who was accompanied by her family, was visibly excited after charges against her were withdrawn.

Steyn and Abrahams are out on R5 000 bail each.

In May, the City of Johannesburg said it had obtained R8.2 million from Waterfall Management Company, which owns Waterfall Estate – the company accused of stealing water using illegally installed meters.

