Western Cape ANC holds land summit

African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has organised a provincial land summit to be held at the weekend.

The summit will “engage Western Cape communities and stakeholders on land reform and redistribution”, the party said in a statement.

The event will be held at Stellenbosch University from Friday until Sunday.

The Democratic Alliance-led Western Cape has seen an eruption of protests by residents seeking land to build homes. On Wednesday, international Mandela Day, protesters erected a shack outside Premier Helen Zille’s official residence at Leeuwenhof Estate. The group said they wanted Zille to “experience life in a shack” as part of her 67 minutes Mandela Day work to honour the revered late statesman.

The ANC held a national land summit in Gauteng in May, at which various stakeholders and experts were consulted and their opinions sought following the party’s December conference decision to go ahead and implement land expropriation without compensation.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Review Committee’s public hearings on possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution in order to expropriate land continue across the nine provinces.

