Black Coffee’s wife survives hijacking in Porsche Coffee bought her

World-renowned producer Black Coffee’s wife was involved in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday afternoon in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, 30, was attacked by three armed men while driving her Porsche. She was rushed to hospital after the attack, believed to have happened at about 4pm.

The three men ambushed Enhle. One of the men wielded a hammer, according to reports. The trio dragged Mbali out of her car and stripped her of her jewellery.

The 30-year-old is out of hospital and was unharmed. She said the ordeal was very traumatic, as her body froze during the attack.