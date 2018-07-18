 
South Africa 18.7.2018 10:47 pm

Pupil shot dead at a school in the Northern Cape

ANA

It is still unclear what exactly transpired or triggered the incident.

A Grade 10 pupil was shot and killed at Makgolokwe Middle School in Kuruman on Wednesday, the Northern Cape education department said.

”The Northern Cape department of education is in shock over the death of a Grade 10 learner of Makgolokwe Middle School in the John Toalo Gaetsewe District today. It is still unclear what exactly transpired or triggered the incident. The perpetrator handed himself over to the police,” department spokesman Geoffrey Van Der Merwe said in a statement.

He said the incident happened during school hours inside the premises.

Counselling services have been provided to the school’s pupils and teachers educators and learners.

African News Agency (ANA)

