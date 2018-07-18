 
South Africa 18.7.2018 05:46 pm

Ramaphosa opens clinic in Madiba’s birthplace on Mandela Day

ANA
President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Miss World Manushi Chillar at Mvezo Great Place, Eastern Cape. Picture: ANA

The HRH Nosekeni Nonqaphi Mandela Clinic, which is named after Mandela’s mother, is part of Mandela’s legacy for the people of Mvezo. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the HRH Nosekeni Nonqaphi Mandela Clinic in Mvezo, Eastern Cape today, as part of the centenary celebrations of former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

Ramaphosa and other dignitaries including former presidents Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe and Kenya’s opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader Raila Odinga descended on Mandela’s birthplace to celebrate Mandela Day.

The HRH Nosekeni Nonqaphi Mandela Clinic, which is named after Mandela’s mother, was built and completed in 2015 and handed over to the Eastern Cape health department.

Provincial health member of the executive council Helen Sauls-August said the clinic had been in operation from the beginning of July.

“There were challenges in funding and staffing after it was completed in 2015 because there are already three clinics in this ward,” said Sauls-August.

She said the R10 million facility is part of Mandela’s legacy for the people of Mvezo.

Motlanthe handed over blankets to the elderly community of Mvezo.

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Motlanthe and Odinga also planted trees at the gravesite of Mandela and his first son Magato Mandela, who is chief Mandla Mandela’s father.

The centenary celebrations are continuing, attended by government officials and traditional leaders.

African News Agency (ANA) 

