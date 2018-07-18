SAA honours Madiba with special aircraft logo

In celebration of former president Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday South African Airaways (SAA) has announced they had branded three aircraft in its fleet with a special logo to honour the former president and liberation icon.

“As an African carrier with global reach, it is only natural for SAA to celebrate what would have been Tata’s 100th birthday, by sharing his values with South Africans and people around the world. We hope that through these small gestures we can inspire others to strive for his ideals and continue his legacy,” said Tlali Tlali, SAA spokesperson.

The airline said in a statement that the aircraft, an Airbus A320-200, A330-300 and an A340-600, were branded with its own specially designed logo, as well as the official “Be the Legacy” logo in recognition of Mandela’s contribution to humanity and as a sign of respect for the country’s first democratically elected president.

“To mark this milestone, SAA has introduced special initiatives to honour Madiba, in keeping with the worldwide centenary campaign by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SA Tourism, and to celebrate what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday,” SAA said.

They said over the coming months, headrest covers and special edition paper cups inside the planes would inspire travellers to contemplate and reflect on Madiba’s legacy and carry these with them to their next destination.

SAA’s in-flight entertainment will also be reflective of the Nelson Mandela Centenary, and travelers will be invited to watch the movie, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and the sports documentary – Mandela’s World Cup, on SAA’s international flights.

“SAA’s support of the centenary, which runs for the entire year, will culminate in a surprise element later in the year, which promises to carry further the Nelson Mandela legacy across the airline’s route network.”

The carrier said customers who were members of their frequent flyer programme, Voyager, would also be given the chance to give back, by voluntarily donating some of their voyager miles to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. In addition, voyager customers flying on Wednesday, July 18 would earn an extra 100 voyager miles per sector when flying on SAA-operated flights only.

“We hope these gestures show our gratitude and recognise his selfless contribution towards the freedom and democracy we enjoy today,” Tlali said.

“Finally, as Madiba’s smiling face appears on the July 2018 cover of Sawubona, SAA’s in-flight magazine, articles within urge passengers to visit some of the must-see historic Mandela sites across the country. These include the 100 landmarks that shaped Nelson Mandela’s journey.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

