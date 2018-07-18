Nene appoints new advisory board for govt pensions administrator

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene today reappointed Joe Lesejane as chairperson of the new advisory board for the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA).

GPAA administers the payment of pensions on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and National Treasury. The advisory board advises the finance minister on the administration of pensions as well as the performance, governance and operations of the GPAA.

In a statement, Nene said the appointment of the new advisory board for a two-year term was effective from 3 July 2018. Nene said the new board includes people with vast experience in pension administration, risk management, financial management, corporate governance and labour relations.

Other members of the new board are: Advoctate Muvhango Lukhaimane, Maemili Ramataboe, National Treasury representative Beerson Baboojee; labour union representative Justice Tebogo Sibanyoni; and former GPAA chief executive Krishen Sukdev.

– African News Agency (ANA)

