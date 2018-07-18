Brics media houses ‘should be active participants in social development’

Media houses in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) should strive to do more to push for social development in the Brics group of countries, Xinhua News Agency president Cai Mingzhao said today.

Addressing delegates at the Brics Media Forum in Cape Town, Mingzhao said media houses should operate on the principle of fair, just and progressive reporting, but should also push ideas and the outcomes of cooperation between the countries participating in Brics.

“News reports should not just cover one side or one voice but all sides and different voices…we should tell the Brics stories to the world and this whole story of Brics cooperation and outcomes …,” he said.

Mingzhao said stories should also be more people-oriented.

“The people are the creators of history and the focus of news reporting. We should pay close attention to people’s aspirations,” he said, adding that the Brics story should not be told from the view of people in the Brics countries but from the standpoint of people from around the world.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.