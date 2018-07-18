Don’t do adult stuff, don’t rush into marriage, Mabuza tells pupils

Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday urged young people to not rush into marriage because “it’s not easy”.

He said this during an address to schoolchildren and community members at the Nganana Secondary School near Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, where he was leading annual Mandela Day commemorations on Wednesday.

Mabuza, who hails from Mpumalanga, told the students that despite coming from impoverished communities, they too could succeed in life.

“You must behave well. Learners should not do stuff for adults. Your chance to marry and be married will come – and you will even evade those marriages. It’s not easy in marriage. Do not rush it. I know of other young people trying to leave their marriages,” Mabuza said.

“I am grateful that this school that we fought so hard to build back then, with your parents has been doing very well.”

He also appealed to the community to avoid destroying public infrastructure in a bid to express dissatisfaction with service delivery.

“My message to you is that, if things are not moving as we wish, at any time, it does not mean we should destroy what we already have. When parents are angry that there is no water [supply] in the township, let us not come and burn the schools,” he said.

“There is a clinic around here, and I’ve seen it. If you are angry about anything, just communicate so that we solve it. Do not burn that clinic.”

Mabuza, accompanied by senior Mpumalanga government officials, including Premier Refilwe Mtshweni, recounted how he was education MEC in the province when the Nganana Secondary School was built.

He said some of the students from “this school passed with distinction”.

Mabuza, the former Mpumalanga premier, donated sanitary pads, laptops, school uniforms and sports kits to students at the Nganana Secondary School.

A statement from the Presidency said Mabuza is also scheduled to later have “an engagement” with older persons of the Mkhondo Local District Municipality.

“Deputy President Mabuza will also officiate at the handover ceremony of newly built houses for families that had no decent shelter. Later, the deputy president will proceed to the community where he will oversee the launch of the mobile App, Satise Silalele App which is meant to strengthen service delivery and deepen public participation,” said the Presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Wednesday participating in Mandela Day commemorations at Mvezo, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

