South Africa 18.7.2018 09:18 am

Motorists block KZN roads over fuel price hike

ANA
Image by © Imaginechina/Corbis

Organisers say they are planning a ‘mass scale shutdown’ on July 27 countrywide, and ‘every national, provincial and even small town roads will be closed’.

Protesting motorists have blocked the N3 in Pietermaritzburg and the N2 in Durban, near Chatsworth, demanding that petrol prices be decreased.

Both carriageways on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg were closed between the New England and Greytown Road intersections, while in Durban traffic on the N2 south of Durban at the Higginson Highway, which is the main road into Chatsworth, was also blocked.

More blockages are expected on the R102 near Tongaat, north of Durban.

Speaking to African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday morning about the protests, Visvin Reddy of People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increase (Pappi), said that protest action seemed to be the only way to get the government to listen to the concerns of “the people”.

“This is obviously motorists and people who are demonstrating their anger at the rising fuel costs. This is going to get worse, it is going to escalate,” said Reddy.

He said that Pappi was planning a “mass scale shutdown” on 27 July countrywide, which was to be “the mother of all protests”.

“Every road nationally, provincially, and even small town roads will be closed,” said Reddy.

“As you can see, there is growing anger among citizens because the effect of the fuel price increases is harming everybody. It is also affecting the poor. Food prices are going up, transport costs are going up, and salaries and wages are not going up.”

Asked if the protest action would not adversely affect businesses that are being hit by the hikes, Reddy said: “There is going to be casualties.”

“Remember that the solution lies with government. Government must realise the impact that fuel price increases have on the citizens of this country. When government does things that affect people negatively, they must expect a backlash.

“We have taught the people of South Africa that if you want change, you get onto the streets and you protest. That is the only language, it seems, that the authorities understand.”

The country has experienced several sharp fuel increases in the past months, with another increase set for the end of July, burdening already strapped consumers.

In a statement on Monday, the Automobile Association of South Africa said that the recent spikes were impacting on the lives of all South Africans, “especially the poorest of the poor who rely on paraffin for heating, lighting and cooking”.

“The increases have brought the issue of fuel costs firmly into the public domain and we believe now is a good opportunity for the government to revisit the issue of the fuel levies with a view to reducing them significantly, especially as this is a cost it has control over.”

