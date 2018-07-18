Ramaphosa to lead Mandela centenary celebrations in Mvezo

President Cyril Ramaphosa would on Wednesday participate in the centenary celebrations of the late former President Nelson Mandela at Mvezo, Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, the Presidency said Mvezo celebrations for “the father of our nation and icon of the South African struggle” were organised by the Royal House of Mandela in partnership with the Universal Peace Federation and the Eastern Cape provincial government.

The celebrations to honour Mandela would bring together people from all walks of life including current and former heads of government and state, traditional and faith-based leaders, surrounding communities, non-governmental organisations and members of civil society.

Ramaphosa’s address at the centenary celebrations in Mvezo would be preceded by various activities led by the Royal House of Mandela which include; handing over blankets to elderly citizens, bicycles to learners and unveiling of sanitary towel project.

Ramaphosa is also expected to open a clinic and attend a tree-planting ceremony.

