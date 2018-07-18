 
menu
South Africa 18.7.2018 07:18 am

Nabbed cash-in-transit heist suspect works for ANC – Mashaba

ANA
City of Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba.

City of Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The suspect is one of four men arrested earlier this month for their alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday made a shocking revelation that one of the suspects arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist works at Luthuli House, the headquarters of the African National Congress (ANC).

“Yesterday I was informed of the arrest of four cash-in-transit heist suspects, among them an individual believed to be an employee at Luthuli House, the national headquarters of the governing ANC,” Mashaba said in a statement.

“The suspects were allegedly involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto, which led to a manhunt being launched. Some of the suspects were arrested on July 6 while the remainder were apprehended in the early hours of July 7.”

Mashaba said the raid was conducted by a joint operation of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s K9 Narcotics Unit and the SA Police Service. He said four hijacked vehicles were recovered, two of which were used in the robbery.

“The arrest of this individual does bring into question whether the ANC has been aware of the arrest of this individual and, if so, why they have remained silent on such an important matter,” said the mayor, who is a member of the Democratic Alliance.

“It also begs the question of how the ANC, while running national government, can employ individuals who so brazenly undermine public safety and the rule of law in our country.”

The ANC could not be immediately reached for comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN strongman Zikalala changes mind on openly supporting Zuma on corruption charges 23.7.2018
ANC are ‘sleepists’ who ‘kill each other’, says Malema 23.7.2018
EFF and ANC attack each other over Brakpan land occupation 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.