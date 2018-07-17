Eskom tables new wage offer, NUM to consult members

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is taking Eskom’s new wage offer to its members, the union said this evening.

Eskom proposed a three wage deal, the union said.

“NUM has noted the latest offer from Eskom. There are two options that Eskom presented to the unions – options A and B. The NUM is taking the latest offer back to its members to give us a mandate as to whether they accept or reject the offer,” the union said.

“The wage negotiations will reconvene on the 27 July 2018, unions will report back to plenary the mandate from its members.”

Eskom’s first option to unions is a seven percent increase for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and a housing allowance in line with the consumer price index (CPI). The second option has no housing allowance and proposes a 7.5 percent increase, and seven percent for the next two years.

Solidarity union was reportedly ready to accept the new offer and sign on the dotted line.

The cash-strapped Eskom had to move from its zero percent tabled at the beginning of wage talks after unions threatened to strike, which would have resulted in electricity blackouts.

The unions demanded eight percent for 2018, a R500 housing allowance and a 12 percent bonus, or a three-year deal where eight percent will be for the first year and 8.5 percent for the next two years.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.