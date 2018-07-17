Wage talks in gold mining sector set to resume

Wage negotiations in the gold mining sector are expected to resume tomorrow, when the Minerals Council will make its opening offer to trade unions.

Unions tabled their opening demands to the Mineral Council representing gold producers AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef on July 11 in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Four trade unions – the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Solidarity and Uasa – are representing workers.

The majority union in the gold sector, NUM, tabled an entry-level salary of R9 500 for workers employed on the surface, R10 500 entry-level salary for underground workers and a 15 percent across the board increase for officials.

The union demanded a living-out allowance of R3 000 and housing allowance of R5 000 amongst its opening demands.

The NUM wanted a two-year agreement.

Amcu reportedly tabled an opening salary demand of R12 500.

– African News Agency (ANA)

