Race and gender discrimination still exist – Obama

Women are still suffering from gender discrimination at workplaces the world over, and racial inequality is still as bad as it was 100 years ago, former US President Barack Obama said today.

“It is a plain fact that racial inequality still exists, in the United States and in South Africa. Women are still deprived of their possibilities. They are still paid less than men for the same work. Women and girls around the world continue to be blocked from positions of power and responsibility. Women are disproportionately victimised by violence and abuse. For many people, the more things change the more they stay the same,” Obama said.

Obama was delivering the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium to mark the centenary birth of the late anti-apartheid icon and former South African statesman.

Obama said Mandela’s legacy also teaches the world that everyone is bound by a common humanity, and that everyone has the responsibility to uplift and pull up less privileged people in their own communities.

“He came to embody the universal aspirations of dispossessed people all around the world with hopes for a better life, and the possibility of a moral transformation in the conduct of human affairs.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

