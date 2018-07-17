Land expropriation hearings heading to KwaZulu-Natal

Public hearings on whether or not land should be expropriated without compensation will start in Kwazulu-Natal tomorrow (Wednesday).

Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee, in a statement, said the public hearings into a possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution, will run from Wednesday until Saturday.

“The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary”.

Four meetings are scheduled in different parts of Kwazulu-Natal – in the Zululand District, the Mkhanyakude District Municipality, the Umgungundlovu District Municipality and the Harry Gwala District Municipality.

The public hearings are being held across the country and started last month.

They are expected to continue until August.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.