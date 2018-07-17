Judgment postponed in Equal Education case on school infrastructure

Judgment in Equal Education’s case against the Minister of Basic Education regarding norms and standards for school infrastructure was postponed in the Bisho High Court today.

For several years, Equal Education (EE) members have campaigned for the adoption of norms and standards for school infrastructure set out by the department of basic education in November 2013.

The regulations set a deadline for the replacement of unsafe structures at schools as well as the provision of basic levels of water, sanitation and electricity in schools by November 2016.

But the department didn’t meet the deadline and so the EE took the matter to court.

The case, heard earlier this year, seeks to ensure that government properly commits to meeting its own targets and deadlines for the provision of proper school infrastructure.

In March, five-year-old Lumka Mkhethwa’s life was cut short when she drowned in a school’s pit latrine. The 5-year-old’s body was found inside the latrine in Bizana in the Eastern Cape‚ a day after she had gone missing.

In another incident, five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet at Mahlodumela Primary School, outside Polokwane, four years ago.

If the Bisho High Court agrees with Equal Education, it will mean that the country’s law on school infrastructure will be enforced and there will be no more excuses for failure by the nine provinces to comply with the deadlines set for providing essential infrastructure at schools.

Equal Education chose to have the case heard in the Bisho High Court, rather than anywhere else, because according to the organisation the Eastern Cape is the province with the worst infrastructure backlog.

The norms and standards outlaw pit toilets at schools, eradicates mud and other structures serving as schools and insists that all schools must have access to water and electricity.

Judgment was postponed until July 19.

– African News Agency (ANA)

