Gauteng school placements for 2019 available early next month

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) said today that placements in grade one and eight made during the online application period would be made available by the beginning of August.

“The Gauteng department of education wishes to inform parents who applied for 2019 admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 during the application period (16 April 2018 to 28 May 2018) that the placements of all applications will be made available on Friday, 3 August 2018. All parents will receive an SMS, advising them on the outcome of their applications,” the GDE said.

“The department received an unprecedented number of applications for Grade 1 and 8. By end of the application period a total of 569 302 applications were received. More time is required to finalise the waiting lists with the schools and districts.”

The GDE said parents could log on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to check the status of their application, or alternatively they could contact the call centre on 0800 000 789, or visit the nearest district office or public schools for any admission-related matters.

“If a parent has lost their login credentials (user name and password) they may contact our call centre.”

The department urged parents to accept offers of placement within 7 working days of receipt of the offer, as failure to respond would result in the forfeiture of the offer to the next applicant on the school’s waiting list.

“It must be noted that space availability is the key determinant of learners to be placed in a school. Placement will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis,” the GDE said.

“Parents that failed to submit the required documents to the schools during the allocated timeframe (16 April 2018 to 5 June 2018), are requested to submit documents at District Offices from Monday, 10 September to Friday, 14 September 2018.”

The GDE said those applicants and all those who could not be placed by schools due to capacity would be placed by districts.

“The department plans to place all Grade 1 and 8 learners for the 2019 academic year by 31 October 2018.”

“Once more the department is grateful for the cooperation and support received from parents,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.