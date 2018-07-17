SANParks’ Garden Route employees do their bit for Mandela Day

South African National Parks (SANParks) says their employees along the Garden Route are taking more than 67 minutes to strengthen partnerships for the Mandela Day centenary celebrations starting on Mandela’s birthday, July 18.

SANParks said all planned activities were managed by the People and Conservation Officers in Knysna, Wilderness and Tsitsikamma and the dominant theme was to work together to refurbish and bring life back to structures.

“Work starts in collaboration with the Knysna Animal Welfare Society (KAWS) with the painting of the quarantine area. The KAWS quarantine area is in desperate need of refurbishment. This is the area demarcated for strays, surrendered and injured animals. Other teams from Knysna will go to paint Eyeshot crèche in White Location partnering with the local ward councillor in the area,” the organisation said.

“The Wilderness teams will focus on four areas, one will be going to George: CANSA to assist with basic maintenance of Wendy houses and plant indigenous plants at care homes. Another group will visit the Golden Oldies Service Centre in collaboration with the social department to clean the premises and donate fleece blankets.”

SANParks said similar maintenance events would be held in Beverley (Lancewood Primary), Farleigh (Karateka Primary) and Goaded (Keurhoek Community Creche).

“Tsitsikamma teams will be partnering with Mountain to Ocean (MTO) and Working on Fire (WoF) to plant indigenous trees at the Woodlands Primary school. On Thursday teams will head to the Crags/ Kurland Village (Preschool) close to Natures Valley.”

SANParks Honorary Rangers in Knysna called for volunteers to help with a 67-minute clean-up to meet up at Trotter Street (behind the tennis courts) from 10:30am.

“According to Government and Information Systems (GCIS), this year’s focus for the Mandela Day centenary is on working together to ‘move South Africa forward.’ This year’s theme celebrates Tata Mandela and Mama Sisal Centenary celebration with the sub-themes ‘Be the legacy’ and ‘A woman of fortitude’.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

