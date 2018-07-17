 
South Africa 17.7.2018 03:21 pm

One dead, two injured following alleged hit on President Fouche Drive

CNS Reporter
Police and paramedics on scene.

The deceased’s wife was shot through the head during the attack.

One man has been confirmed dead following a shooting on the corner of Malibongwe and President Fouche drives on Tuesday afternoon, Randburg Sun reports.

According to police, the man was driving on President Fouche Drive in his BMW X5 towards Malibongwe Drive with two passengers when a Mercedes Benz with three suspects overtook his car and blocked his path.

One suspect then exited the vehicle and proceeded to fire shots at the victim from the side window and windscreen.

BMW X5 riddled with bullet holes. Photo: Intelligence Bureau SA Facebook

Of the two injured, one has been confirmed to be the man’s wife and she suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Honeydew Police spokesperson, Captain Balan Muthan says the grouping of the shots is a clear indication that the driver was a target.

“The driver passed away on scene from his injuries while a female and an elderly male who were also in the car were rushed to hospital. We are not sure if this was a hit or hijacking,” said Muthan.

