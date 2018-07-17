Three Free State municipalities to be in the dark on Mandela Day

Residents at Tokologo, Masilonyana and Nala municipalities in the Free State will face power cuts due to the councils’ failure to honour their debt payment agreements with Eskom, the power utility said on Tuesday.

”The next payments for Tokologo, Masilonyana and Nala Local municipalities were due on 13 July 2018. The municipalities have failed to honour their payment agreements and have left Eskom with no other option but to interrupt bulk electricity supply. Scheduled supply interruptions will continue on 18 July 2018,” Eskom said in a statement.

”Notwithstanding the indicative times for the interruption of electricity supply, Eskom may, upon 15 calendar days’ notice, serve the right to disconnect electricity entirely and indefinitely should the electricity debt situation not improve.”

Municipal electricity debt to Eskom is more than R13 billion. Most of the owing municipalities are in the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.

The power utility has vowed to recoup monies owed, signing debt repayment agreements with councils. Municipalities that defaulted on the binding agreements continue to experience power supply interruptions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.