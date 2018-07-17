NPA looks into another ‘abuse’ case against Mkhari

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is looking into an old case of domestic violence against Power FM boss Given Mkhari.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane reportedly confirmed there was information the NPA was looking into related to a matter of alleged domestic violence.

The NPA was alerted to a similar case against the media mogul, reportedly laid by his wife at Douglasdale Police Station, according to the Sowetan.

But the lawyer of Ipeleng, Mkhari’s wife, disputes this. Mfana Gwala denied his client ever opened a case against Mkhari at the police station.

Gwala said it was up to the NPA to investigate whatever case they found important.

The Mkharis laid charges against each other following an alleged violent disagreement at their Johannesburg home on Saturday.

The assault cases by the Mkharis against each other were provisionally withdrawn at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, with the docket handed back to the police with instructions to investigate another alleged assault case.

The Mkharis were both arrested at the weekend and later issued a joint statement on the alleged dispute after their release.

In an official statement on Monday, Mkhari, who is also the chairperson at MSG Afrika, said they would no longer be appearing in court. However, he said, the decision was not entirely his to make.

The statement said he and his wife had withdrawn assault charges against each other following an “unfortunate incident” at their home on Saturday night.

“Mkhari said he had gone to press charges at the Randburg Police Station, followed by his spouse. The family have since taken the decision to resolve the matter at home,” read the statement, tweeted by Power FM.