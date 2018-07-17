ANCWL won’t join total shutdown march against woman abuse

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) young women’s desk said on Tuesday it would march alone and would not join the #totalshutdown march against violence against women and children.

”On August 1, the young women’s desk along with the women across the country will be taking a stance against gender based violence to address this threat to our freedom. As per the wishes of the organisers of the #totalshutdown march, the young women’s desk will be marching separately due to the dis-allowance of our participation in paraphernalia,” the ANCWL said in a statement.

”It is important to state and reiterate that our participation as the young women’s desk seeks to reinforce the voices of all South African women affected by violence and chooses to do so in their partisan identity. Our efforts should be fixated on the struggle against gender-based violence, which is a possible reality for every woman regardless of their partisan identity. ”

Organisers of the nationwide #totalshutdown march have vowed to bring the country to a standstill next month to highlight the scourge of violence faced by women and children. The march would see women and gender nonconforming individuals march, excluding men. The organisers were highly critical of last week’s #100MenMarch organised by the Government Information Systems (GCIS).

A #totalshutdown spokeswoman, Ntsiki Skosana, told the men at the Union Buildings they were ”marching against themselves”.

”We did not march with you because you continuously try to pacify us and have symbolic branches of government such as the ministry of women that blames victims for the situation they are in. We did not march with you because your intersectoral 100 men march is not intersectional,” she said.

August is observed as women’s month in South Africa. The ANCWL said it would release details of its August 1 march this week.

