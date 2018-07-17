Former crime intelligence officer back in court on theft, fraud charges

A new bail application is expected to be heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, in the case against Crime Intelligence officer Morris Tshabalala, who faces charges of fraud, corruption and theft.

Tshabalala, alias Captain KGB, is seeking bail for a second time, based on “new facts” after he was initially denied bail in January.

He was arrested in December while checking in with his parole officer in Pretoria central and charged with theft and defrauding his employer, the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The charges include theft and defrauding the crime intelligence’s secret slush fund of the SAPS of more than R500 000.

According to the charge sheet, Tshabalala, in one instance, defrauded the SAPS by falsifying that R470 000 was “needed to pay for blinds and curtains for a safe house”, and he pocketed more than R200 000 from it.

He also faces a charge of corruption relating to R50 000 he allegedly received.

Despite having at least two criminal convictions, for armed robbery, masterminding a cash-in-transit heist and attempted murder, Tshabalala had the highest police clearance and was employed by the crime intelligence unit.

He was previously arrested in 1994, and convicted in 1996 for robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

After serving just over two years at the Groenpunt Maximum Correctional Service Centre, Tshabalala was released. He was then re-employed by the SAPS after he was released on parole.

