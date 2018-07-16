 
South Africa 16.7.2018 10:07 pm

Mandela Day: Western Cape hospitals exceed target of 100 procedures

The 195 procedures which were performed include 29 hip/knee replacemenst, 90 cataract removal surgeries, and 28 ear, nose and throat procedures.

The Western Cape department of health has exceeded its target of performing 100 procedures, as part of its #Operation100 Mandela Day project,  the Democratic Alliance  (DA) said on Monday.

The 195 procedures which were performed include 29 hip/knee replacement, 90 cataract removal surgeries, 28 ear, nose and throat procedures, 40 female sterilisations and eight gynaecology and urology procedures.

These procedures were collectively performed at the George, Paarl, Worcester, New Somerset, Groote Schuur, Eerste River, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Vredendal and Red Cross Hospitals.

“As the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape we will continue to foster Madiba’s legacy, by creating a free, fair and opportunity society for all, while ensuring that all residents have access to person-centered quality care,” said the DA in a statement.

African News Agency (ANA)

