South Africa 16.7.2018 04:47 pm

Eastern Cape police seek public’s assistance in murder cases

ANA
Two men were found murdered in separate incidents in Humansdorp and Uitenhage over the weekend.

Eastern Cape police are seeking assistance from the public in locating the relatives of a homeless man whose body was found in Caravan Park, Park Street in Humansdorp.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, said police were alerted by a passer-by on Sunday who had discovered the half-naked body of the man with several stab wounds to the chest.

Nkohli said the deceased was known to regularly sleep in the Caravan Park and is believed to originally be from Korsten in Port Elizabeth. Police are investigating a case of murder.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Sunday police were summoned to a scene in Siwasa Street in Uitenhage where they found the body of a man with a bullet wound to the neck. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Phumzile Skepe of KwaNobuhle.

Anyone with information on these murders is asked to contact their nearest police station.

