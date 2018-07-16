Mandela statue to be unveiled in Cape Town

A statue of former president Nelson Mandela is scheduled for unveiling in Cape Town to coincide with centenary celebrations to honour the country’s first democratically elected president, who died on December, 5, 2013, at the age of 95.

According to the City of Cape Town, they plan to position the statue on the balcony where Mandela stood when he gave his first address as a free man on February 11, 1990.

It is expected to be unveiled at the City Hall on July 24.

Executive mayor Patricia de Lille said it was fitting that Mandela would be honoured in this way in the Mother City.

“Mandela had a very close connection with Cape Town, as it was here that he was imprisoned and here that he was finally set free and delivered his first speech as a free man from the City Hall balcony,” De Lille said.

MEC for economic opportunities Alan Winde said Mandela was one of a handful of people who could be called a global icon.

“He selflessly gave so much of himself for the people of South Africa, but his message of peace and tolerance endeared him to the world. We wanted to celebrate him and pay tribute. For us, there was no better way to do that than by developing a route that would tell his story to the world, but also create opportunities for the people of this province.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.