South Africa 19.6.2014 05:35 pm

Western Cape get R70m for violence prevention

Former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille. File picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

The German Development Bank is providing over R70 million for violence prevention in the Western Cape, premier Helen Zille said on Thursday.

She signed an agreement with the KFW Development Bank on Thursday that would see upgrades to infrastructure and security.

The funding is to be used to extend the Violence Prevention through Urban Upgrading (VPUU) programme to the rest of the province.

The VPUU has been in place in Cape Town since 2005, in areas such as Khayelitsha, thanks to German funding.

The Drakenstein and Theewaterskloof municipalities would be the first to benefit from the additional funding, followed by Saldanha, Swartland and Breede Valley in the next four years.

“It [the VPUU] has enabled us to work closely with civil society, business, communities and citizens to improve living standards and bring down crime in the province,” Zille said in a statement.

“Making our province safer is also critical if we want to attract investment, grow the economy and create jobs.”

In Drakenstein, it was proposed that the Groenheuwel library and community centre be upgraded, and that lighting be improved in certain areas to make pedestrians safer.

In Theewaterskloof, a community police forum may be established. cameras might also be installed in certain areas.

– Sapa

