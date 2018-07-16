SABC official resigns as Robert Marawa’s appointment is questioned

Controversy surrounds TV and radio personality Robert Marawa’s appointment at Metro FM as charges against two senior officials at the SABC have been submitted regarding the matter.

Sunday World reported SABC COO Chris Maroleng and sports group executive Marcia Mahlalela were allegedly charged for their role in Marawa’s appointment.

Marawa, who is reportedly in hospital, was brought back to the SABC for a three-year contract estimated to be worth about R5 million.

His return to the station was announced on June 8 by Maroleng, in a plan to simulcast Marawa’s sports show on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

The deal was effective from July 1 with a two-hour radio show.

This did not sit well with former Metro FM Sports at 6 presenter Thomas Mlambo, who walked off as Marawa was introduced, making him the fifth radio presenter to exit the Metro FM sports show since Marawa’s exit last year.

Three SABC officials have revealed Mahlalela tendered her resignation after receiving her charges.

Philiso instituted the investigations after receiving complaints from internal staff, who alleged the appointment did not follow the correct procedures, saying it was imposed by executives.

Charges against Mahlalela stem from an allegation that she demoted her junior for refusing to draft a memorandum motivating Marawa’s appointment.

She was scheduled to account for signing Marawa’s contract without involving the finance department to assess if there was a budget to fund the contract.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed officials who were implicated in the forensic report for wrongdoing had been charged. He said the investigation into Marawa’s appointment was finalised and those charged would be allowed an opportunity to provide their side of the story.

Kganyago did not comment on the question of whether Marawa’s appointment would be revoked.

Marawa’s contract was sealed by Mahlalela’s signature, who also led the process for Marawa’s appointment.

Maroleng is set to face charges of interfering with the appointment and allegations that he failed to declare his friendship with Marawa.